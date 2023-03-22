LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after a person was found dead in south Louisville Wednesday afternoon.
Officers responded to a report of a person down around 1:40 p.m. near Grade Lane and Don Hutson Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police. That's south of the Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport off the Outer Loop.
Once on scene, officers found an adult, whose age and sex are unknown, "obviously deceased," LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis said in a statement.
LMPD's Homicide Unit is conducting a death investigation. The cause and manner of the person's death are unclear.
Anyone with information should call LMPD's anonymous crime tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be summited anonymously online through the department's online crime tip portal by clicking here.
