WARNING: This story may be disturbing to some readers.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Animal control officers made a heart-wrenching discovering in Evansville, Indiana.
Earlier this month, they were sent to a home on Monroe Avenue in Evansville to check on three dogs.
The officers found a puppy, who seemed to be healthy, and two abnormally thin adult dogs. The owners of the animals were told to take the two dogs to the veterinarian but never did.
Last week, the puppy was found dead, without its head.
Evansville Police Capt. Andy Chandler told WEHT that he thinks its a case of animal abuse.
"The animal owner claims that one of the adult dogs had bit the head off the puppy, and that's what happened," Chandler said. "However, the evidence doesn't really show that to be the case."
Evansville Police said there were no bite marks and don't know where the puppy's head is or what happened.
No arrests have been made.
Copyright WDRB Media 2021. All Rights Reserved.