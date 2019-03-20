LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are investigating after a woman was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Bashford Manor neighborhood.
According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 7 a.m. in the 1900 block of Goldsmith Lane, near Newburg Road. That's where police found the woman, who has not yet been identified. Mitchell said she had been shot several times.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives are investigating leads and looking for suspects, and believe the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.
"Right now detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for any potential suspects," Mitchell said. "We are following some leads at this point, but we do not have anyone in custody at this time."
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.