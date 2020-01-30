LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department continues to investigate the death of a woman who was found dead inside of a house in the Wyandotte/Oakdale neighborhood.
The Jefferson County Coroner said Toccara Evans, 38, died around 6:15 p.m. Jan. 20 inside a house in the 900 block of Camden Avenue. Her cause of death, however, remains pending.
A neighbor told WDRB News that police officers had asked if they'd heard any gunshots in the days before Evans was found inside the house.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.