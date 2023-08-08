LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a double shooting in the city's Russell neighborhood Tuesday evening.
Officers were called to the 600 block of South 27th Street — which is off West Broadway near River Park Drive and West Chestnut Street — on a reported shooting around 7:30 p.m., according to LMPD Spokesperson Aaron Ellis.
Once on scene, police found two men who had been shot and began rendering medical aid until EMS arrived.
Both men were taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening. Ellis said they were "alert and conscious" while being transported to the hospital.
LMPD's Non-Fatal Shooting Unit is handling the investigation, but have no suspects and have made no arrests.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online through the department's Crime Tip Portal by clicking here.
