LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people were shot shot Wednesday evening near Sheppard Park in Louisville's Russell neighborhood, according to police.
The double shooting was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Magazine Street, according to a statement from Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
Officers responding to the scene found two males, one in his teens, who had been shot, Mitchell said.
The victims were taken to University of Louisville Hospital to be treated for injuries Mitchell said "appear to be non life threatening."
First division officers are investigating the double shooting but had no suspects as of Wednesday evening, according to Mitchell. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.