LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place at Victory Park.
According to a MetroSafe supervisor, someone called 911 to report the shooting just before 9:15 p.m. on Monday. Police were sent to the 2200 block of Greenwood Avenue, near Victory Park, in Louisville's California neighborhood.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a shooting victim -- a victim Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell describes as a young man in his late teens. According to Louisville Metro Police, that victim has died.
Police on the scene said they believe the shooting took place near a crowded basketball court at the park.
Mitchell said it's a tragic sign of the times.
"It's a shame that they can't be out, but in this day and time in which we live, at this late hour on a school night, I don't know that that's advisable," Mitchell said. "But the key thing here is that a young man's life was taken no matter what time of day it was, in a public place. And that's the disturbing part."
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD. Callers can remain anonymous.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
