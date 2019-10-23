LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday evening in a neighborhood off Newburg Road.
LMPD responded to the 4200 block of Broadmoor Court just before 8 p.m. Wednesday to a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found a man, possibly in his 30s or 40s, who had been shot and was laying in the street outside of a home. He was pronounced dead at the scene, an LMPD spokesperson said.
No suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting, but the department spokesperson said officers are working possible leads. Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
WDRB News has a crew at the scene, and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.
