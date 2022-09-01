LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a homicide in the city's Taylor Berry neighborhood.
It happened on Earl Avenue, near Colorado Avenue, according to an LMPD spokesperson.
MetroSafe said officers were dispatched to the scene at 10:17 p.m. Thursday. The circumstances surrounding the homicide are unclear as of 11:20 p.m.
WDRB News has a crew headed to the scene, where an LMPD major is expected to provide more information.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.