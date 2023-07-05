LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was stabbed in Louisville Tuesday night.
It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4, in Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood.
Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department were called to the parking lot of a business on Taylor Boulevard and found the victim with serious injuries.
LMPD said officers then found a scene on Seelbach Avenue, near were the victim was found.
The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police do not have any suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD crime tipline at 502-574-LMPD (5673). Anonymous tips can also be sent online through the Crime Tip Portal.
