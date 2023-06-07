LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Metro Police are investigating after someone was shot in Louisville's Chickasaw neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.
Police were called to the intersection of South 42nd Street and Virginia Avenue shortly after 4 p.m.
A victim was found, according to Aaron Ellis, spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department. That person, a male teenager, was transported to UofL Hospital. Ellis said he was "alert and conscious" as he was being transported, and his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.
Police said they believe "all parties are accounted for" and they are not looking for suspects.
They have not yet said if charges will be filed.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.