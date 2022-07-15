LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man was arrested after a large amount of marijuana and some fentanyl was allegedly discovered during a regular check by law enforcement while he was on home incarceration.
According to court documents, 41-year-old Dewan Hill was arrested Thursday afternoon.
His arrest report states that Hill was on home incarceration at his residence on Wilson Avenue, off Dixie Highway in Louisville's Park Hill neighborhood, when officers with Louisville Metro Corrections arrived for a routine home check.
During the search, officers allegedly found a black duffel bag behind the dryer. According to court documents, that bag contained "two large bags" and "17 smaller bags of marijuana." It also allegedly contained two small bags of suspected fentanyl and two small bags of suspected crack cocaine.
Officers also found a handgun and ammo in the bag, according to court documents.
Hill is charged with enhanced trafficking in marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, enhanced trafficking in carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
