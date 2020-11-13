LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is looking for the driver of an SUV that hit and killed a pedestrian trying to cross New Cut Road near Palatka Avenue on Friday night.
The crash was reported around 8 p.m. Friday in the 5400 block of New Cut Road, according to a statement from LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Third Division officers responding to the scene determined a male, age unknown, was hit while walking east across New Cut Road "outside of the crosswalk" when an SUV ran into him, Smiley said. The male was pronounced dead at the scene, and the SUV did not stop, according to LMPD.
Officers found the SUV that hit the male "abandoned in a parking lot a short distance away" from the crash site, Smiley said.
Anyone with information on the crash or the driver's whereabouts is asked to call LMPD's tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.