LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating a fatal hit-in-run crash involving a bicyclist on National Turnpike near Tolls Lane.
The crash occurred around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, according to a statement from LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley.
Police said a semi first hit the bicyclist, and the driver of the truck remained at the scene and called 911 while the bicyclist lay in the road.
"The semi driver noticed an oncoming vehicle and attempted to flag the driver but the individual continued (northbound) on National Turnpike striking the bicyclist who was still lying in the roadway," Smiley said.
The car that hit the bicyclist did not stop, according to police.
Authorities are looking for a white or light silver Saturn Aura — a 2007 to 2009 model — with damage to its right front corner. Anyone with information should call police at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
You can remain anonymous.
