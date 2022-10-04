LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for an unmarked Jefferson County Sheriff's Office vehicle that was stolen early Tuesday morning.
Department spokesman Lt. Col. Carl Yates tells WDRB that the dark blue Ford Explorer was taken from a lot in the 4500 block of Poplar Level Road. He said a thief or thieves cut a chain and lock used on a gate for the lot.
The vehicle was used by the department's canine unit. No weapons were inside, but it did have a cage and special backseats. It is also equipped with hidden police lights and a siren.
The vehicle has a Kentucky license plate of 839-VRJ.
Yates says officers thought they had it spotted earlier, but they were not able to catch up with it. All area police agencies have been alerted.
If anyone sees the vehicle, don't approach but call sheriff’s office at 502-574-5471 or call metro police at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or Crimestoppers at 502-582-CLUE (2583).
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.