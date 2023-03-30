LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say knocked an elderly woman to the ground and stole her purse outside a pharmacy in east Louisville.
Police said the incident took place "recently" at the CVS Pharmacy at 10490 Shelbyville Road, at the intersection with Moser Road.
According to a social media post by the Louisville Metro Police Department, police believe the man pictured with this story may have been homeless and was "casing" the area, looking for a potential victim to rob. Police said he followed the woman as she walked from the pharmacy to her car. He then allegedly knocked her to the ground and took her purse.
She suffered minor injuries, according to police.
Police said her purse contained "very sentimental belongings" and she wants to recover it.
Anyone with any information on the identity or whereabouts of the man pictured with this story is asked to call the LMPD crime tip line at 502-574-LMPD (5673). You can also submit a tip on LMPD's crime tip portal by clicking here. You can remain anonymous.
