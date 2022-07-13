LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man, originally from Minnesota but living in Louisville, was arrested on July 2 in southern Indiana and is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a minor.
The parents of a 15-year-old girl contacted Indiana State Police in late June to report the relationship. The parents believed the man involved was 19. He is actually 28 years old.
During an investigation, ISP observed communications that were allegedly sexual in nature and the man alluded to trying to meet up with the daughter secretly.
Police then stopped his vehicle near the family's home in Floyd County. Shawn Riedesel was arrested and transported to the Floyd County Jail.
According to police, Riedesel is initially being charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, child solicitation, child exploitation, possession of child pornography and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
