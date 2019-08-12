LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Threats against a girlfriend led police to the arrest of a wanted felon on several charges.
According to a news release from the Elizabethtown Police Department, 39-year-old Neil Nelson is accused of threatening his girlfriend in the parking lot of a Ruby Tuesday restaurant in Elizabethtown around 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning. The woman told police Nelson had threatened to "shoot her in the face."
The first officer to arrive saw Nelson walking behind another restaurant, and ordered him to show his hands. Police say Nelson turned away instead, jumped behind a car and reached toward his waistband. That's when the officer held him at gunpoint until other officers could get there.
Police found a loaded gun in Nelson's waistband after he was arrested. They also found three knives, a marijuana grinder and other paraphernalia in Nelson's backpack.
Nelson's charges include menacing, terroristic threatening and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He also faces charges on a previous warrant out of Jefferson County.
