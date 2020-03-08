LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A teenager is being treated for gunshot wounds after a shooting in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood.
The shooting occurred just after noon Sunday in the 5500 block of Ripple Lane, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Officers found a 18-year-old male at the scene who had been shot several times, a department spokesperson said. The victim was transported to University Hospital and is "in stable condition," police said.
