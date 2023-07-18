LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was arrested Tuesday in connection to the fatal shootings of two men in June 2022 in an apartment near Oxmoor Center.
Louisville Metro Police said its Homicide Unit charged a suspect Tuesday morning in the deaths of 40-year-old Steven Curtis and 21-year-old Gary Brown Jr. The suspect is an adult now but was a juvenile at the time of the murders, LMPD Sgt. Matt Sanders said Tuesday.
Police said officers responded around 7 p.m. June 30, 2022, on the report of two men dead inside an apartment on Steeplecrest Circle.
Both Curtis and Brown men were pronounced dead at 1:37 a.m. July 1.
