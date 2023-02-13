LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police said they've made at least two arrests over the weekend in connection with street racing incidents in Louisville.
According to court documents, 26-year-old TyJaylon Briggs and 18-year-old Luis Miller-Rivas were arrested in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 12.
Police said that, just before 1 a.m., they saw Briggs driving a black Mercedes-Benz northbound on Interstate 65, near the Fern Valley Road exit. According to court documents, Briggs' vehicle and a second vehicle were traveling on the interstate, side-by-side at a high rate of speed.
Brigss' Mercedes had been spotted several times where officers had to disperse street racing events earlier in the day, according to police.
Police stopped Briggs, and he allegedly admitted that he was street racing. According to his arrest report, the vehicle had a false registration tag, Briggs had no valid proof of insurance and his driver's license was suspended.
Briggs was arrested and charged with speeding more than 26 miles over the posted limit, reckless driving, racing a motor vehicle on a public highway, taking part in vehicle speed contests and reckless driving exhibitions, and several traffic violations.
Police also arrested Miller-Rivas around the same time. According to court documents, officers spotted Miller-Rivas in a white Nissan Sentra with other vehicles, blocking lanes in both directions at the intersection of South 13th and West Breckinridge streets to clear the way for street racers.
Police said a passenger was hanging out the window of Miller-Rivas' car while Miller-Rivas was trying to shut down the intersection.
As an officer approached, Miller-Rivas allegedly tried to drive off but was eventually stopped. Police said they smelled marijuana coming from his vehicle and suspected marijuana was found in a canister, along with a large bong.
Miller-Rivas was arrested and charged with reckless driving, taking part in vehicle speed contests and reckless driving exhibitions, obstruction of streets, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and disregarding a traffic light.
