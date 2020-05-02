LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man is behind bars after police said he abducted his 4-year-old son, took the boy to southern Indiana and led state troopers on a pursuit that ended with him barricading himself and the child inside a Louisville home.
The man allegedly abducted his son around 8:30 a.m. Saturday from the 10000 block of Leelah Way, not far from Deering Road in Valley Station, according to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Police eventually determined the man was in New Albany, Indiana, after investigating. Sgt. Carey Hulls with Indiana State Police said troopers set up a traffic stop on Grant Line Road, but the man did not stop and led authorities on a chase that went from Charlestown Road onto Interstate 265 before crossing back into Kentucky.
LMPD said the man took the boy to a house in the 6600 block of Vandre Avenue, not far from Outer Loop, and barricaded himself inside the residence. After a short standoff with members of LMPD's SWAT Unit, a department spokesperson said the man turned himself in without injury.
The boy was released to his mother and was not hurt during the incident, police said.
Charges are pending, police said, and the suspect's identity has not been released.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.