LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man who was shot Friday in a double shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood has died, the Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed Sunday.
The double shooting occurred just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday near Algonquin Parkway and McCloskey Avenue, according to an LMPD spokesperson. Officers found a man and woman shot at the scene, and the victims were transported to University Hospital for treatment.
The man died at the hospital Friday, police said Sunday. LMPD has not provided an update on the woman's condition.
There are no suspects in the shooting at this time, police said. Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to call the LMPD's crime tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673).
