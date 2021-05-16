LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Limerick neighborhood near Spalding University's Athletic Complex on Sunday night.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle at 8th Street and Garland Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the department's anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD.
