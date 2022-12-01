LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was shot late Thursday morning in west Louisville.
In a news release Thursday, Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around 11:40 a.m. to Broadway and 16th Street near the Russell and California neighborhoods.
Officers found a man with a gunshot would to the leg. He was taken by EMS to University of Louisville Hospital, and police say he's expected to survive.
Police don't have any suspects in the case. Anyone with information that could lead to an arrest is asked to call the anonymous tip line at 574-LMPD (5673) or use the anonymous crime tip portal.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.