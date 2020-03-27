LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A man is in critical condition after police said he was shot Friday afternoon in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood.
According to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell, officers responded around 5 p.m. Friday to the 900 block of Algonquin Parkway on the report of a shooting. Police found a man who had been shot at the scene.
The man was transported to University Hospital and is in "critical" condition, Mitchell said.
No further information was released at this time.
