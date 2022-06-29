LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police is investigating after a man was found injured from a shooting Wednesday afternoon in Pleasure Ridge Park.
According to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis, police responded on a report of a shooting in the 6400 block of Triplett Drive around 2:40 p.m.
Police said a man suffering from a gunshot wound to "his hand and buttock" was then located.
Ellis said the victim was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
LMPD's 3rd Division is investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous tip line at (502) 574-5673 or submit information online.
