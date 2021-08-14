LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating after a fatal shooting on Mildred Drive Saturday morning.
According to Shively Police Sgt. Patrick Allen, two people were shot in a vehicle while leaving a home on Mildred Drive, near Cane Run Road around 9:20 a.m.
Allen said a man in his 30s was killed in the shooting while a woman in her 70s suffered a non-fatal gunshot wound and is believed to be in stable condition.
There are no suspects in the shooting.
