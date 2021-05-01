LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the 2900 block of Montgomery Street in the Portland neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley, the victim, believed to be in his 20s, was shot on Montgomery Street before driving himself to the 2800 block Taylor Boulevard, near Lincoln Avenue.
Smiley said the man flagged someone for help in the Taylor Berry neighborhood and police responded around 7:45 p.m. He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.