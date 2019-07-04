LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Allen County, Indiana say two people sprang into action when they saw a man trying to snatch a baby boy from his mother's arms while she was in the waiting room of a medical clinic last week.
According to court documents, it happened June 25 at the Parkview Care Medical Park in Fort Wayne. That's when police say the victim was in a waiting room, sitting across from 45-year-old Scott Russell. She was holding the boy in her arms, in a chair next to her daughter, when Russell got up and began pulling on the child, "attempting to remove" him from her.
The woman screamed and started kicking Russell, police say, but he kept grabbing at the boy, "leaving red marks/scratches."
A man and woman in the waiting room saw the woman struggling with Russell and managed to pull him away. When an officer responding to a 911 call approached Russell, he allegedly stated: "I am very angry with the world, and hurting a baby was the easiest way to hurt someone."
Russell was taken to the Allen County Jail. He's facing battery and kidnapping charges.
