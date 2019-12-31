(FOX NEWS) -- Some people really hate leaving a party early.
A Taco Bell employee was arrested after causing severe damage to one of the fast-food chain’s locations in Michigan. Authorities are still investigating the incident, but it's believed that the incident was sparked when the employee was called away from a holiday party to clean the restaurant.
Dakota James Joblinski was arrested on Christmas Eve, according to an article on Fox News that cites Monroe News. He was taken into custody on allegations of malicious destruction of property over $1,000 and disorderly conduct.
Joblinski reportedly threw a chair through one of the restaurant’s windows and caused other damage to the interior of the business. When authorities arrived on the scene, they believed he was attempting to break into the restaurant.
According to the Hillsdale County Prosecuting Attorney Neal Brady, Joblinski was at an employee holiday party when he was called back to work to close the restaurant and clean up.
