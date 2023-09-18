LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Oldham County man is facing charges after he allegedly pretended to be an attorney last Wednesday.
According to documents, 37-year-old Nieheem Shy attempted to represent his girlfriend, Lucy Sipp, on a drug related charge, but Assistant County Attorney Matt Hudson discovered Shy was not licensed to practice law.
The documents reveal that Hudson and Shy shared an exchange in the hallway of the temporary courthouse, where Shy informed the assistant county attorney that he practices law in Lexington for a real estate firm, but that he would be representing Ms. Sipp in the preliminary hearing.
After the exchange, documents say Hudson searched Shy's name in the Kentucky Bar Association roster and could not find any results.
The complaint says that Hudson went back and asked Shy for a business card. She told Hudson, "Well, my boss told me that I can't represent her in court" and that he would continue to "advise" Sipp.
Oldham County Police Officer Amendola recognized Shy as Lucy Sipp's boyfriend, who he said was present when Sipp was arrested for the case before the court.
Shy was then arrested and booked in the Oldham county Detention Center. He posted a $500 bond. He was charged with unlawful practice of law.
Unlicensed practice of law is a Class A misdemeanor.
Copyright 2023 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.