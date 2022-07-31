LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A man who allegedly robbed a GameStop in West Buechel led police on a pursuit on Sunday afternoon that ended at a Jefferson County Public Schools bus compound.
LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Sixth Division officers were called around 12:30 p.m. to help West Buechel Police on a robbery at the GameStop on Mall Road.
After officers received reports of the vehicle near Shepherdsville Road, they attempted to pull it over near Bishop and Gardiner lanes.
The driver then drove away, leading LMPD officers on a pursuit that ended on Parthenia Avenue at the JCPS Jacob Bus Compound.
Mitchell said during the pursuit, the suspect shot a gun into the air.
A man, who is believed to be in his 40s, was being questioned by the department's Robbery Unit as of 5 p.m., Mitchell said. His charges are pending.
