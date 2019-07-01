LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A juvenile was shot in the head and taken to the hospital after a shooting in south Louisville.
The 16-year-old was found shot inside a vehicle around 11:45 Sunday night at the corner of Preston Highway and Loretta Street. The teen was taken to University of Louisville and is not expected to survive, according to LMPD spokesperson Lamont Washington.
Police believe the shooting happened at apartments on Kendrick Court. That's just a few blocks away from where the victim was found.
