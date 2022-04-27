LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- According to Louisville Metro Police, there have been fewer reported armed carjackings so far in 2022.
As of Monday, there were 58 armed carjackings in Louisville. LMPD said that's down 33% to date compared to last year. That means there were around 85 armed carjackings around this time in 2021.
Shawn Alston had her car stolen from her just a few weeks ago. She was trying to sell it on Facebook Marketplace and said she offered the potential buyer to test drive the car with her in the passenger seat.
After the test drive, Alston said that's when the story took a turn.
"I have a back brace on and I was turning to get out of that vehicle and felt like a punch, something hard at my back," said Alston. "I fell out of the vehicle so I look up, gain my composure, and hear the car door shut and my car is driving off without me."
Alston's story is one people in Louisville have heard over and over again.
Two years ago, Louisville carjackings became such an issue a federal task force was formed. Last year, LMPD changed the way it started investigating the crimes.
LMPD said armed carjcakings this year are down compared to the first four months of last year. The department believes the drop can be contributed to its robbery unit, which now handles those investigations.
"Having it go to a more centralized unit helps as far as with identifying trends, identifying suspects," said LMPD Major Mindy Vance.
Vance said that while taking more cases involving weapons to federal court has helped, that wasn't always the case because many of the suspects are kids, one just 10 years old.
"What we've seen in the past with the judicial system is more lenient sentence or juvenile is being released back to their parents," said Vance. "The message we're trying to send is for these juveniles to understand this is not a case, this is not a crime that you're going to get a slap on the wrist."
Vance said the department makes an arrest for two out of every five armed carjackings in the city.
