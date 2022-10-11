LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bardstown, Kentucky, man is in custody after police say he broke into a home and sexually abused a 5-year-old girl.
According to the Nelson County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place early in the morning on Sunday, Oct. 2, at a home on Cliffwood Drive, in Bardstown.
Deputies were sent to that home to investigate a report that a 5-year-old was sexually assaulted there.
The suspect was identified as 43-year-old Jonathan David Robinson.
Authorities have not released much information about the alleged crime, but do say evidence was presented to a Nelson County grand jury. According to online court documents, he was indicted on charges of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim under the age of 12 and second-degree burglary, on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
He was arrested by detectives with the Nelson County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, Oct. 6.
