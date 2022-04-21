LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a resident of Louisville's Beechmont neighborhood was shot by a naked man who snuck into his backyard Wednesday night.
Joshua Wright, 33, was arrested by Louisville Metro Police on several charges.
Shortly after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to a home on Mohawk Avenue, off Louisville Avenue, on a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg.
Police said the victim told them someone opened his back gate and he went out to investigate. That's when he spotted Wright, naked, in his backyard.
At that point, the victim said he told Wright to leave and they started fighting. Sometime during the fight, Wright shot him in the leg, according to the arrest report.
Police said Wright also intentionally exposed himself to the victim's stepdaughter and caused alarm among nearby neighbors.
When officers arrived, Wright was still naked and appeared to be under the influence of some kind of narcotic, police said. He was charged with first-degree Assault, third-degree Criminal Trespassing, second-degree Indecent Exposure and second-degree Disorderly Conduct.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Police said the victim suffered serious, long-term injuries and will have to have a plate or screws put in his knee as a result of the shooting.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.