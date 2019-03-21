LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- The boyfriend of a pregnant southern Kentucky woman who was shot and killed is now a suspect in her murder.
Kentucky State Police arrested 29-year-old Daniel Nantz of Whitley County on unrelated drug charges this week.
Nantz' 29-year-old girlfriend, Geri Johnson, died on Saturday at a hospital in Corbin, after being shot.
Doctors were able to deliver Johnson's baby, but they could not save her. The baby, named Amelia, was transferred to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington. She died four days later.
Nantz is being held at the Laurel County Detention Center. He has not been charged with either death. But KSP does plan to present the case to a grand jury in Whitley County.
