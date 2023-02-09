LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a picture taken by one of the victims of a hit-and-run crash in Shively led to the arrest of the driver who fled the scene.
According to court documents, 59-year-old Walter Hawkins was arrested by officers with the Shively Police Department.
Police said the crash took place just before 11 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Dixie Highway and Crums Lane.
According to court documents, a red Ford Escape hit two other cars before hitting a person sitting at the TARC stop at the intersection. When officers arrived on the scene, they spoke with the drivers of one of the vehicles that was hit. Police said that driver snapped an image of the Ford Escape that caused the crash
Police also found the victim at the TARC bus stop who was hit by the fleeing vehicle. According to the arrest report, after the Ford Escape went through the intersection, it drove up onto the sidewalk and hit two benches, one of which was occupied by the victim.
Police said tire tracks show that the victim who had been sitting on the bench was run over by the Escape. That victim was taken to the hospital with several broken bones in both legs, broken bones in his arm, a cut to the head and possibly a broken hip, according to the arrest report.
His current condition is not available.
Police said they were able to get the license plate number of the Ford Escape from the image taken by the victim, and that led them to Hawkins, the owner of the vehicle.
Hawkins was too drunk to answer questions when he was confronted by police, according to court documents, but his roommate allegedly told officers that he was in the vehicle at the time of the crash.
Hawkins was arrested and charged with first-degree criminal mischief and leaving the scene of an accident or failure to render aid or assistance at an accident involving serious physical injury or death.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.