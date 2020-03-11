LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Detectives in Indiana arrested a Brownstown, Indiana, father Tuesday after his son was shot in the leg last week.
The father, 40-year-old Avis Wingler Jr., was also shot in the leg.
According to a news release, it happened at Wingler's home in the 1000 block of Oak Street on March 4, 2020. Police say detectives began investigating after Wingler and his 5-year-old son showed up at Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Indiana. Both Wingler and the child were suffering from gunshot wounds to their legs.
Wingler was treated and released at Schneck Medical Center. The child was taken to Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis, Indiana, where he was treated and released. As detectives continued investigating, they discovered Wingler was supervising his son that evening, and was handling a loaded handgun in the living room, with his son nearby.
Police say the gun went off, "causing one round to go through Wingler's leg and into the leg of his son." Detectives reviewed footage from a security camera at the home that showed Wingler allegedly altered the scene instead of providing medical aid to his son.
Police say Wingler also called a relative to the home, who provided medical aid to the child before taking them both to Schneck Medical Center. Based on the information from the investigation, Wingler was arrested on one felony count of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury and neglect of a dependent causing serious bodily injury.
