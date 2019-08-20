LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man suspected of shoplifting from several large retailers in Indiana made more than $1.1 million selling items on eBay.
According to a report by Fox 59, 35-year-old Ryan Walker of Indianapolis is facing felony charges, including forgery.
Police say their extensive shoplifting investigation began in March 2019 after it became known that an individual was targeting several area big box retailers in Fishers, Indiana.
According to Fishers police, area retailers and other law enforcement agencies assisted officers in developing a suspect.
Walker was arrested after police say they were able to gather information and evidence over several days of surveillance.
Police say the investigation revealed that Walker had been selling stolen merchandise to customers wordwide through his online eBay account since 2010.
A subpoena for Walker's eBay records confirmed he had received payments in excess of $1.1 million since 2010.
Walker is currently being held in the Hamilton County Jail.
