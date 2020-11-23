LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Fishers, Indiana, woman is facing several charges after police pulled her over for reckless driving in Scott County on Saturday afternoon.
According to a release from Indiana State Police, it happened around noon Nov. 21. Police say that's when a state trooper saw a Chrysler 200 in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65, just south of the Scottsburg exit, after receiving 911 reports of a vehicle matching that description driving recklessly.
The trooper said the car was straddling the center line with several other cars backed up behind it, unable to pass. The trooper signaled for the car to pull over, and it stopped in the middle of State Road 56 even though the traffic light was green. The car eventually pulled the side of the highway, police say, but the driver then began backing up, forcing the trooper to put his car in reverse to avoid being hit.
Police say the driver, 27-year-old Kayla Ann Akin, was taken to Scott Memorial Hospital where her blood was drawn. According to the release, Akin's Blood Alcohol Content was .405 -- more than five times the legal limit.
Akin was taken to the Scott County Jail and later released on bond. She faces the following charges: operating while intoxicated, impairment, OWI with a BAC over .15%, and reckless driving. She was also cited for having an open container.
Investigators also learned that a vehicle matching the Chrysler's description was involved in a hit-and-run crash near Henryville just before Akin was stopped. The Clark County Sheriff's Department handled that investigation.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.