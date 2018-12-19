LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police have arrested a LaRue County man authorities say tried to arrange sexual activity with juveniles in two states.
Christopher Hayslip, 44, was arrested Tuesday on a fugitive warrant from Tennessee.
According to a news release, Hayslip was arrested after an investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Police in Monroe County, Tennessee, began investigating after authorities say Hayslip was found communicating with juveniles online in Tennessee and Kentucky. Authorities say the communication included sending nude images and arranging meetings for illegal sexual acts.
Police searched a residence in New Haven, Kentucky, on Tuesday. Equipment used in the alleged crimes was taken to the Kentucky State Police forensics lab to be examined.
Hayslip is charged with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor by electronic means and one count of solicitation of a minor. He's being held at the LaRue County Detention Center.
The investigation into the case is ongoing.
