LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Lexington woman was arrested Tuesday evening after police say she tried to stab a man in the chest, almost drove over several first responders and crashed into a home.
According to a report by LEX 18, 29-year-old Lasielle White was arrested by the Lexington Police Department Tuesday evening.
Police say shortly after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, White tried to use a kitchen knife to stab a man she was living with in the chest. According to an arrest report, a crossbody bag the man was wearing blocked the blade.
White then slashed the two front tires on the victim's car, before getting into another vehicle and trying to run the man over in the front yard, according to court documents. Police say she then drove over a tree and crashed into the front porch, causing significant damage.
Police say White drove away, but in the process hit a Lexington Police Department cruiser and nearly hit two police officers and one firefighter.
According to a report by LEX 18, police say an officer fired his or her weapon, in response to the "life-threatening situation." White was hit, according to police.
The police report says White continued to drive away and led police on a chase for the next 90 minutes, driving through Fayette and Scott counties.
She was eventually arrested shortly before 7 p.m. on Pisacano Drive, near the interchange between Newtown Pike and I-75, in Lexington.
She's charged with attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle.
