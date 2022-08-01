LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Louisville man is in custody after he crashed a stolen car into a home over the weekend.
It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Springview Drive, near Preston Highway in Louisville's Okolona neighborhood.
Louisville Metro Police said they were investigating recent incidents involving stolen vehicles, shots fired and several wanted suspects, when they got a tip that 29-year-old Hunter Schaad was driving a stolen red Toyota Corolla.
There were a number of warrants for his arrest, according to police.
Police said they spotted him driving on Springview Drive, and when he pulled onto Preston Highway, an officer tried to initiate a traffic stop, activating lights and sirens. Instead of stopping, police said Schaad, "fled at a high rate of speed."
According to court documents, police ended their pursuit when Schaad pulled back into the subdivision on Springfield Drive. Police said Schaad kept driving "at a high rate of speed" until he turned onto Final Drive and crashed into a house there.
Police said he hit the front of the home, where a child was asleep in her bedroom. The child was unharmed, but the house received "significant damage," according to an arrest report.
Police said Schaad then got out of the car and tried to run away, jumping fences before police caught him nearby.
He allegedly had bags of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine on his person, as well as drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.
He was arrested and charged with receipt of stolen property, fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police on foot, criminal mischief, possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and wanton endangerment.
He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
