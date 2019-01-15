LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say fired shots at a car and hit a victim.
Joe Lewis III, 22, was arrested Monday in the area of Shepherdsville Road and Regent Way.
According to police, the shooting happened on Dec. 2, 2018, at South 45th Street and West Broadway. When officers responded to the scene, police found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to U of L Hospital for treatment.
Officials say Lewis followed the victim in his car from Shorty's Food Mart, located at 3501 West Broadway. Police say Lewis pulled his vehicle next to the victim's, pulled out a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim.
Authorities say Lewis then tried to follow the victim before police were called.
According to police, the victim identified Lewis as the shooter.
Lewis is charged with first-degree assault.
He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.
