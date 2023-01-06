LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say one bad Santa went around Louisville busting car windows with a shovel.
According to an arrest report, 36-year-old Luther Sullivan was wearing a Santa hat while busting out windows in Okolona.
It happened early in the morning on Jan. 2 near Glenna Way and Dana Lynn Way.
Police say at least eight separate reports were made for vehicle damage costing more than $22,000.
One victim was able to show police where Sullivan lived.
He wasn't there when investigators showed up, but according to police, someone else said Sullivan told him the cops would be looking for him. That person handed over the Santa hat.
Sullivan was eventually arrested and charged with several felony counts of first-degree criminal mischief.
