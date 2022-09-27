LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man is in custody after he and a juvenile accomplice committed an armed carjacking.
According to court documents, 21-year-old Michael Greenwell was arrested early Tuesday morning.
Police say the carjacking took place on Monday, just before 6 a.m. in the area of Hathaway Avenue and Taylor Boulevard. The victim's 2014 red Nissan Altima was taken, and police say the victim described one of the carjackers as a man weighing about 300 pounds with a small handgun.
On Tuesday morning, sometime around midnight, police spotted the stolen Nissan Altima at the Speedway on Bardstown Road, near Grinstead Drive. Police say a juvenile was driving the car and Greenwell was riding as a passenger. Both Greenwell and the juvenile were taken into custody for questioning.
According to court documents, Greenwell matched the victim's description, and the juvenile accomplice admitted to the robbery, and to Greenwell's involvement. Police say the juvenile's descriptions of the accomplices matched the descriptions provided by the victim.
Greenwell was arrested and charged with first-degree Robbery and Engaging in an Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.
He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
