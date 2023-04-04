LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said they arrested a Texas man in Louisville after he was found with about $300,000 worth of black tar heroin that came from Mexico.
According to court documents, 42-year-old Ernesto Marines, of Eagle Pass, Texas, was arrested Sunday afternoon. The arrest was conducted by Louisville Metro Police and Kentucky State Police.
Kentucky State Police said the incident took place just before 4 p.m. on Preston Highway, near the intersection with Gilmore Lane.
Police said Marines was driving a black Subaru SUV when he was stopped for, among other traffic infractions, failing to properly use a turn signal.
When questioned, Marines allegedly admitted that he didn't have a valid driver's license and said he'd been visiting family in town for the past few days. But police said license plate cameras showed the vehicle in Texas the day before.
Marines allegedly gave police permission to search his vehicle, and when a drug K9 gave a positive indication, police removed a battery from the back of the vehicle. According to an arrest report, the top of the battery appeared to have been glued on.
When the top was removed, police allegedly found eight large bundles of suspected heroin.
According to a social media post by the Louisville Metro Police Department, the seizure amounted to more than 16.5 pounds of black tar heroin, worth about $300,000. LMPD said the drugs came from Mexico.
Marines was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in a controlled substance and importing heroin. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
