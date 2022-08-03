LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a man who was supposed to be on house arrest randomly attacked a woman at an area church.
According to court documents, the incident took place just before 1:30 p.m. Tuesday outside Southeast Christian Church's Southwest Campus at 8301 St. Andrews Church Road.
Police said Oscar Vasquez, 27, was supposed to be on house arrest at the time.
Instead, police said he walked up behind a woman he did not know and without justification, grabbed her and stabbed her. According to court documents, she suffered stab wounds to her back as well as a punctured lung and cuts to her chin and neck.
Police said they obtained video of the incident, and Vasquez was seen running way to the west.
A police K-9 found the knife Vasquez used, according to police.
Police eventually used GPS to locate Vasquez, who was found on nearby Greenwood Road. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and first-degree Assault. He's currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.
This story may be updated.
